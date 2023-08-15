Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 199,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 59,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ET opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.33%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

