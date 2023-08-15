Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) in the last few weeks:
- 8/14/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $332.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $239.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $229.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/3/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $268.00 to $265.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $196.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $219.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $260.00.
- 7/12/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $243.00.
Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PXD opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Natural Resources
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.