Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) in the last few weeks:

8/14/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $311.00 to $332.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $239.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $229.00 to $245.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $196.00 to $225.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $268.00 to $265.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $196.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $219.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $260.00.

7/12/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $253.00 to $243.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PXD opened at $236.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,560 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 989.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

