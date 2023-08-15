Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF) Short Interest Update

Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLCGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,800 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 683,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Welcia Stock Performance

WLCGF opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36. Welcia has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $21.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WLCGF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Welcia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welcia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About Welcia

Welcia Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of drug stores with dispensing pharmacies in Japan. Its stores offer OTC products, cosmetics, household goods, food, and other products. The company also offers counseling, late-night, and long-term care services, as well as home-visit bathing and nursing care support services, as well as housing services for elderly people.

