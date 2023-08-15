WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Pi Financial

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Pi Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.43.

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.56 and a 1-year high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.68.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

