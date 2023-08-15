Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,650 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 379,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,259.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 137,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

