Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Short Interest Update

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTBDY. Barclays boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.74) to GBX 4,250 ($53.91) in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.55) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,780 ($47.95) to GBX 3,990 ($50.62) in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($50.74) to GBX 4,200 ($53.28) in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTBDY

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of WTBDY stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.22%.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

