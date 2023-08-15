WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:WYY opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.17. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00.
WidePoint Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WidePoint
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.