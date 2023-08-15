William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Real Brokerage in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Brokerage’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

About Real Brokerage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.