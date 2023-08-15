William Blair Comments on Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTE opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after buying an additional 1,550,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1,389.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 430,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 401,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 142,804 shares during the period.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.