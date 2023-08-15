William Blair Weighs in on The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Honest in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Honest’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $2.00 to $1.85 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. Honest has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.52.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Honest had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 17,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $27,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,747 shares of company stock worth $130,789. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Honest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,655,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,938 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Honest in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

