William Blair Weighs in on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XENE opened at $37.54 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,760,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,293,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,210,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,350,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after buying an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,124,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,749,000 after buying an additional 210,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

