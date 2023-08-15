Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.30 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

