Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Wingstop has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.24. Wingstop has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $223.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.