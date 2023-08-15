Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $130.00 at Benchmark

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wix.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.19.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.82.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

