Wix.com’s (WIX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.19.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WIX

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.26. Wix.com has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $102.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Wix.com by 5,270.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.