Wolfspeed (WOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) is set to release its 06/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wolfspeed Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 213.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in Wolfspeed by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
