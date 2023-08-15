Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

