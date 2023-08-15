Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Downgraded by Williams Trading

Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $668.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after buying an additional 9,517,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

