Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 61.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $99.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.99. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

