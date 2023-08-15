Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 124.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

