XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Update

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in XPO during the second quarter valued at $5,891,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in XPO by 14.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in XPO by 7.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in XPO by 22.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after purchasing an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.22.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.