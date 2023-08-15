Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $528,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Stock Down 1.1 %

EXC opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

