Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 906 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cognex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.