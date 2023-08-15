YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.86.

YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. YETI has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in YETI by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,585,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 245,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after buying an additional 180,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after buying an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after acquiring an additional 479,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

