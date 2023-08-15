Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,496. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

