Zacks Research Comments on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Boyd Gaming’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,866,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,618 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.