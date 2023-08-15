Zacks Research Comments on Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

