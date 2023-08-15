Zacks Research Comments on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $9.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $101.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $512.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after buying an additional 234,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,503,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.