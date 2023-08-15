Zacks Research Comments on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.85 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $174.93 on Monday. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $180.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,244,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

