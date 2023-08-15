Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

GM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

