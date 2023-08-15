Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

