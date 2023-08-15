Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.35 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $312,881,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

