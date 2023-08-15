Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

