Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AWK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

AWK opened at $142.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.88. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

