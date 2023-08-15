Zacks Research Weighs in on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

