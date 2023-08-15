Zacks Research Weighs in on Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst P. Dhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

