Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZVIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.52.

In other Zevia PBC news, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 13,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $50,299.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,015,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the second quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.