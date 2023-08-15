ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after buying an additional 1,879,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after buying an additional 558,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,851,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,823,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

ZI stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

