Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 111,056.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,777,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 33.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,869,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,560,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,774,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

