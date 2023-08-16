10,927 Shares in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 88,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 26.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHD opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

