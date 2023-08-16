1776 Wealth LLC Has $453,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 397,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.5% during the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 94,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.6 %

JPM stock opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

