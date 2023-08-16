2,066 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.21.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

