20,747 Shares in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

