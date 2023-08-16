23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 6.8%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 354,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,167,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

23andMe Stock Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 110.45%. The business had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. 23andMe’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 40,894 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $77,289.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,140 shares in the company, valued at $485,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,682 shares of company stock worth $222,054. Company insiders own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 259.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,551,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 41.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 201.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,567,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 2,382,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,692,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 297.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,587,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,188,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services.

