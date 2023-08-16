2,956 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,828 shares of company stock worth $10,590,134 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

ICE opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

