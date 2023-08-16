3,238 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,199,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5,564.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

