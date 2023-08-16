3,664 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

