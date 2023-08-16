4,882 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 220.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 15.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 257.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 36,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,726,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.49.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W. R. Berkley

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.