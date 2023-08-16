6,118 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

