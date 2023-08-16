6,118 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.2 %

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac stock opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.